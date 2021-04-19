Earlier this week, federal health officials called for a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine after there were six reports of blood clots in women who had received the shot. About 7 million doses of the single-shot vaccine have been administered in the United States, accounting for less than 5 percent of all vaccinations so far.

A federal vaccine advisory committee said Wednesday that it will reconvene within 10 days, after collecting more information regarding the six cases. The problems are so far rare, but there are symptoms to watch for if you’ve already received the vaccine.

The White House has said there is more than enough of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine to go around while officials review the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

What do you want to know about the pandemic, the vaccines and staying safe? The Washington Post’s Angela Fritz, Ben Guarino and Joel Achenbach will answer your questions about the pandemic and the vaccines on Monday at 4 p.m. Fritz reports and writes for The Post’s weekday coronavirus newsletter, which answers a new reader question each weekday. Guarino is a reporter for The Post’s science team who also authors the newsletter. Achenbach covers science and politics for The Post.

