A federal vaccine advisory committee said Wednesday that it will reconvene within 10 days, after collecting more information regarding the six cases. The problems are so far rare, but there are symptoms to watch for if you’ve already received the vaccine.
The White House has said there is more than enough of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine to go around while officials review the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
What do you want to know about the pandemic, the vaccines and staying safe? The Washington Post’s Angela Fritz, Ben Guarino and Joel Achenbach will answer your questions about the pandemic and the vaccines on Monday at 4 p.m. Fritz reports and writes for The Post’s weekday coronavirus newsletter, which answers a new reader question each weekday. Guarino is a reporter for The Post’s science team who also authors the newsletter. Achenbach covers science and politics for The Post.
Submit your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional.
Need answers right now? Check out some of our previous coverage:
- What you should do if you’ve received the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine
- How were the vaccines made so fast? Your questions about the vaccines, answered.
- How long will the coronavirus vaccines protect you? Experts weigh in.
- A year into the pandemic, it’s even more clear that it’s safer to be outside
Looking for more? Sign up to get the most important developments about the coronavirus pandemic straight to your inbox every weekday. All stories in the newsletter are free to access.
Teddy Amenabar, an editor on The Post’s audience team, produced this Q&A.