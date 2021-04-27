Nationwide, nearly 142 million Americans have received at least one vaccine shot, according to Washington Post data. But demand is slipping even though every American adult is now eligible to receive a vaccine. According to a Washington Post-ABC News poll, a majority of unvaccinated Americans said they probably will not get a shot or definitely will not do so. Adults ages 18 to 39 who lean Republican are most reluctant to get a shot, with 55 percent of them saying they definitely or probably will not get vaccinated, compared with 24 percent of U.S. adults overall.