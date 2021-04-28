The analysis is one of many by the CDC and other groups to assess the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccines in real-life conditions. In the United Kingdom, another study released Wednesday found that a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine may reduce transmission of the coronavirus within households by almost 50 percent. Researchers from Public Health England said that protection was seen around two weeks after vaccination — regardless of a person’s age or contacts.