From 2006 to 2014, there were more than 81 million prescription hydrocodone and oxycodone pills distributed in the county, enough for 94 pills per year for every man, woman and child. The epidemic fueled by the influx of pain pills has devastated families, spiked crime rates and strained the community’s finite resources, including first responders and foster homes, according to plaintiffs. During the height of the crisis, the West Virginia county had a higher overdose death rate than the opioid-ravaged state.