Even as some skeptics change their minds, others have signaled they’re increasingly dug in, including a focus group with Trump voters last month who weren’t swayed by Frieden and GOP politicians. In a separate focus group with Luntz last week, a panel of 23 young, politically diverse voters raised their own concerns about the vaccine, arguing they didn’t feel it was necessary because they are at lower risk of serious complications. Some young Black adults said they were less worried about the virus and more worried about the risk of police brutality.