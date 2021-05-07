“My family and I have determined that now is the best time for me to transition to a new phase of my career,” she wrote in the email, which was reviewed by The Washington Post. “CDC has provided me many meaningful, rewarding, and challenging opportunities to grow intellectually and mature as a public health leader.”
She added, “I am especially grateful for the time, talent, and energy that so many of you gave over the past 16 months. Together and in collaboration with our partners across public health and the federal, state, tribal, local and territorial government, we achieved incredible things, including deploying multiple vaccines in under one year and building the information infrastructure to provide real-time vaccination coverage and vaccine safety data.”
Messonnier, who has been director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases since 2016, was replaced last month as head of the agency’s vaccine task force as part of a reorganization under the CDC’s new director, Rochelle Walensky.
Messonnier did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A CDC spokeswoman declined to comment.
Messonnier survived President Donald Trump’s rage after she contradicted the White House’s reassuring message last year with her now-famous Feb. 25, 2020, announcement that the United States should prepare for an unprecedented health crisis. Her comments sent stocks plunging.
“It’s not a question of if this will happen, but when this will happen, and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses,” she said then. “Disruptions to everyday life may be severe, but people might want to start thinking about that now.”
Trump became enraged and directed other officials to walk back Messonnier’s warning. She was soon pulled from the spotlight.
Messonnier wrote in her Friday email that she would become executive director for pandemic and public health systems at the Skoll Foundation, based in Palo Alto, Calif.
The foundation was founded in 1999 by Jeff Skoll, the first president of eBay. Its website says its goal is to build “a sustainable world of peace and prosperity for all” through “transformational social change by investing in, connecting and championing social entrepreneurs and other social innovators who together advance bold and equitable solutions to the world’s most pressing problems.”