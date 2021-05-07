She was known for being plain-spoken. Last year, in a meeting with Gustave F. Perna, the four-star Army general leading the logistics of the vaccination drive, she questioned him about some aspects of the rollout. After the meeting, one of his aides chastised her and said, “That’s not how you talk to a four-star general,” according to a federal health official who recounted the conversation. A Defense Department spokeswoman, Tara Clements, said she was not aware of any such incident.