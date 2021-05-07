Elinore McCance-Katz, who served as President Donald Trump’s assistant secretary for mental health and substance abuse, was hired as a legislative policy analyst focused on drug diversion, or the illegal use of drugs. The role, which officials said is GS-15, or the highest level under the federal General Schedule, positions McCance-Katz to help shape the Biden administration’s strategy on drug enforcement, particularly with Biden’s nominee to run DEA still awaiting Senate confirmation.
Two of the officials said the DEA has internally warned about the Biden administration’s plan to allow more doctors to prescribe buprenorphine, an opioid-treatment drug. During the Trump administration, McCance-Katz worked to block a similar plan, arguing that the nation’s opioid epidemic had been fueled by overprescribing opioids, and that additional safeguards were important to ensure buprenorphine was not similarly overused. Advocates have hailed the plans as an important step in combating the opioid crisis.
The DEA said it would not comment on McCance-Katz’s hiring and declined a request to make her available for an interview.
Good-government watchdogs cautioned that the move appeared to be “burrowing,” where political appointees take jobs as permanent civil servants and appear to skirt the normal hiring process.
“Just being a political appointee isn’t disqualifying on its own, but it does warrant an extra level of review,” said Nick Schwellenbach, a senior investigator at the Project On Government Oversight, who cited McCance-Katz’s comments about coronavirus. “It raises some questions about the DEA’s judgment in hiring her. While she has many impressive credentials, you don’t want a political hack in this job.”
The Office of Personnel Management, which evaluates requests to hire former political appointees, declined to comment about whether it reviewed McCance-Katz’s hiring. “We do not publicly provide details on specific cases given that they’re part of a privileged and deliberative process,” said spokeswoman Shelby Wagenseller.
McCance-Katz, a former Yale University psychiatrist, previously worked closely with the DEA as Trump’s head of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) between 2017 and 2021. In that role, she repeatedly spoke out against the use of social distancing and other mitigation measures to curb the coronavirus, arguing that the strategy was worsening Americans’ mental health and that public health officials had gone too far.
“There was no agreement to this, to this nonstop restriction and quarantining and isolation, and taking away anything that makes people happy. You can’t go to a movie,” McCance-Katz said in a September 2020 podcast with then-Health and Human Services spokesman Michael Caputo. McCance-Katz added that the media had inflated the perceived risks and that for most Americans, covid-19 is “a mild to asymptomatic disease if you are below ages 45 and younger.”
“I’m going to say it: We shut down the entire country before the virus, in my opinion, had a chance to get around the entire country,” she added. “We used a sledgehammer when I think we needed a scalpel.” The comments, which echoed Trump’s, drew criticism from public health experts.
McCance-Katz resigned on Jan. 7 in the wake of the riots at the U.S. Capitol, which followed Trump’s accusations that his reelection had been stolen. “I cannot support language that results in incitement of violence and risks our very existence,” McCance-Katz said in a statement, although she did not specifically name Trump.
McCance-Katz also had served as SAMHSA’s chief medical officer during the Obama administration, a civil service role, but resigned after two years and criticized President Barack Obama’s policies.
“It became increasingly uncomfortable to be associated with an agency that, for the most part, refused to support evidence-based psychiatric treatment of mental disorders,” McCance-Katz wrote in 2016 for Psychiatric Times.
Anne Milgram, Biden’s nominee to lead the DEA and a former New Jersey attorney general, is awaiting Senate confirmation.