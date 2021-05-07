“There was no agreement to this, to this nonstop restriction and quarantining and isolation, and taking away anything that makes people happy. You can’t go to a movie,” McCance-Katz said in a September 2020 podcast with then-Health and Human Services spokesman Michael Caputo. McCance-Katz added that the media had inflated the perceived risks and that for most Americans, covid-19 is “a mild to asymptomatic disease if you are below ages 45 and younger.”