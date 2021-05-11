Expert advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are scheduled to meet Wednesday to recommend how the vaccine should be used among 12- to 15-year-olds. If the panel of experts, known as the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, recommends the vaccine for use and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signs off on the recommendation — both actions are widely expected — the inoculation can be given anywhere authorized to administer the shots. Walensky on Tuesday urged parents to vaccinate their children and urged children to ask for the vaccine if their parents were hesitant.