In a trial of nearly 2,300 adolescents between 12 and 15 years old, half received the two-shot regimen that was shown effective and safe in adults and half received a placebo. Researchers took blood samples after vaccination and measured antibody levels triggered by the shots. They found stronger immune responses in the teens than in young adults who had already been shown to be protected in the original trial. This is a common way of investigating whether a vaccine is effective in groups of people not included in the original trial, called “immune bridging.” There were 16 cases of covid-19 — the illness caused by the virus — in the trial, all of them among adolescents who received a placebo. That offered direct evidence that the shots provided strong protection against illness.