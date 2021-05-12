The CDC action will mean the inoculation can be given at any site authorized to administer the shots. Pharmacies and large vaccination clinics that already have doses of the Pfizer vaccine are likely to be among the first places where adolescents can get the shots, according to federal and state health officials. The vaccine’s cold-storage requirements and large lot size — 1,170 doses is the minimum order — make it more challenging to be distributed to doctors’ offices right away, officials said.