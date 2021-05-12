The CDC action will mean the inoculation can be given at any site authorized to administer the shots. Pharmacies and large vaccination clinics that already have doses of the Pfizer vaccine are likely to be among the first places where adolescents can get the shots, according to federal and state health officials. The vaccine’s cold-storage requirements and large lot size — 1,170 doses is the minimum order — make it more challenging to be distributed to doctors’ offices right away, officials said.
Some states, including Arkansas, Delaware and Georgia, opened up eligibility on Tuesday, a day after the FDA authorized the vaccine for younger teens. But many other states and providers were waiting for the CDC recommendation; some insurance plans won’t reimburse providers for the administration fee without the CDC sign-off.
The Pfizer vaccine for this age group is the same strength as that given to millions of people 16 and older.
Vaccinating children is a key to boosting the level of immunity in the population, experts say, and to reducing the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths.
“It is very important to vaccinate the pediatric population so that they do not continue to be a reservoir for infections and mutations, which would potentially lead to variants,” said Jason V. Terk, a pediatrician in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area who has been working with the Texas Medical Association and the Texas Pediatric Society on coronavirus vaccine clinics.
There are almost 17 million adolescents in the 12- to 15-year-old age group in the United States, accounting for about 5.3 percent of the U.S. population and almost 27 percent of the population younger than 16, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Vaccination of a significant number of these adolescents could allow U.S. schools and summer camps to relax masking and social-distancing measures recommended by the CDC, and help speed a return to normalcy, say experts.
The advisory committee, which began its review late Wednesday morning, is expected to address whether the Pfizer vaccine can be given with other childhood or adolescent vaccines. There is no data on how coronavirus vaccines interact with other immunizations, such as vaccines targeting the human papillomavirus, known as HPV, or the bacterium that causes meningococcal disease.
But a CDC slideset scheduled to be presented at the meeting said that “substantial data” have now been collected regarding the safety of coronavirus vaccines and that “extensive experience” with other vaccines demonstrates that their side effects and ability to generate an immune response are “generally similar when vaccines are administered simultaneously as when they are administered alone.”
For that reason, the presentation said covid-19 and other vaccines “may now be administered without regard to timing,” including giving them on the same day as well as within 14 days.
That is likely to be welcome news for pediatricians and immunization advocates because routine immunizations have fallen sharply during the pandemic, a decline of nearly 12 million doses as of May 2, compared with 2019, according to the presentation. The gap is largest in vaccines primarily given to adolescents, including HPV, and the vaccine to prevent tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis.
The FDA based its authorization on a trial of nearly 2,300 adolescents between 12 and 15 years old, half of whom received the same two-shot regimen shown effective and safe in adults. There were no cases of covid-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents, compared with 16 among children given a placebo, suggesting the regimen offered similar protection to younger recipients as it does to adults.
The younger teens had the same side effects as adults, mostly soreness at the injection site and flu-like fever, chills or aches, especially after the second dose.
In testimony before a Senate committee Tuesday, Walensky encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated, saying she knew some wanted to wait to see how the administration of shots goes.
“Some parents want to be first, but I’m also encouraging children to ask for the vaccine,” she said. “I have a 16-year-old myself, and I can tell you he wanted to get the vaccine. He wants his life back. These kids want to go back to school.”
In Alaska, some school districts already have scheduled vaccination clinics for Thursday and Friday because parents are eager for their children to get the shots before the school year ends, Anne Zink, Alaska’s chief medical officer, told reporters Tuesday.
“States have been planning and preparing for, and are now rolling out their plans for vaccinating this group of adolescents,” said Nirav Shah, director of Maine’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention and president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.
Most coronavirus vaccines worldwide have been authorized for adults. Pfizer’s vaccine is being used in multiple countries, including the United States, for teens as young as 16. Canada recently became the first to expand use to those 12 and older. Parents, school administrators and public health officials have eagerly awaited approval for the shot to be made available to more children in the United States, particularly with the growing gap between what vaccinated and unvaccinated people may do safely.
Although adolescents are less likely than adults to be hospitalized or have severe illness because of coronavirus infection, there is no way to predict the few who will become critically ill or develop a rare, dangerous inflammatory syndrome. Out of more than 581,000 covid-19 deaths in the United States, only about 300 have been among those younger than 18. But that exceeds the number of children who die in a bad flu season.
Parents’ eagerness to get their children vaccinated varies, according to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey. Three in 10 parents of children ages 12 to 15 say they will get their children inoculated as soon as a vaccine is available; one-quarter say they will wait a while to see how the vaccine is working; 18 percent plan to get their children vaccinated if their schools require it; and nearly a quarter say they will definitely not have their children vaccinated.
The poll found that parents’ intentions about having their children vaccinated against the coronavirus largely align with their attitudes toward being vaccinated themselves.