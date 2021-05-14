“It depends on your comfort with risk. The risk of the vaccinated parents getting infected while they’re out and transmitting it to the child is low. And if the child gets infected the risk of severe illness is low. But that risk does exist. Do you as a parent want to take that risk?” said John Williams, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. “Parents should think about it like they think about car crashes. Statistically, the risk of serious injury in car accident is very very low, but you better believe I make sure my kids put on seat belt every time they get in the car.”