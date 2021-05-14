“Until younger children are eligible to be vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine, they should continue to wear face masks when they are in public and around other people,” said Yvonne Maldonado, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics committee on infectious diseases. “We’ve already seen how the masks have helped prevent the spread of respiratory infections within schools, camps and other community settings, particularly when everyone wears them, washes hands and follows other infection control guidance.”
Even adults and older children who are vaccinated may want to think about wearing masks if there are younger children in the family — either in solidarity or to keep the risk to unvaccinated children as low as possible.
“It depends on your comfort with risk. The risk of the vaccinated parents getting infected while they’re out and transmitting it to the child is low. And if the child gets infected the risk of severe illness is low. But that risk does exist. Do you as a parent want to take that risk?” said John Williams, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. “Parents should think about it like they think about car crashes. Statistically, the risk of serious injury in car accident is very very low, but you better believe I make sure my kids put on seat belt every time they get in the car.”
He noted only about half of the country’s adults have been vaccinated. Adolescents ages 12 to 15 only were approved for the vaccine this week, so few in that group are fully protected yet.
“The risk of severe disease is low in children, but it’s not zero,” Williams said. He pointed out that more than 300 children have died from covid-19. And roughly 15,000 children have been hospitalized — far more than in a typical flu season.
“We should not be shaming anyone for mask-wearing. It’s like shaming people for wearing seat belts or for not smoking cigarettes. They are responding to a very real risk,” he said.
Himani Shah, 43, mother of a 13-year-old and a 10-year-old in Berwyn, Pa., said she worries for her youngest child. While everyone else in the family is vaccinated — including 13-year-old Avani, who got her first shot this week — for now, her whole family intends to keep wearing masks when going out, she said. It’s a question of safety, risk versus benefit and solidarity for 10-year-old Leila.
“Rather than saying sorry, you’re alone on the island, I want to be in the fight with her,” said Shah. “So our whole family, we’re going to be eating outdoors at restaurants, masking up if we go to grocery store or any public place where we don’t feel safe.”
“I know if Leila gets infected it will probably be mild symptoms because she’s so young, but no one knows what the long haul effect could be,” Shah said. “The added burden of wearing a mask is so little compared to the peace of mind.”
“The other thing I think there’s definitely overlap between the people who are unwilling to get vaccinated and those who don’t wear a mask. You have no idea who’s not wearing mask because they’re vaccinated and who just doesn’t care,” Shah said.