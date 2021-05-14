Also, the CDC did not address schools. For children under 12, who cannot be vaccinated yet, it is unclear how they and their teachers should behave. Schools are beginning to figure that out. For 12- to 15-year-olds, vaccination is just beginning, so many school years will be over before adolescents are two weeks beyond their second shots. Policies should be in place for the fall. Children are much less likely to become ill with covid-19, the illness caused by the virus, than adults.