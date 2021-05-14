Does the new CDC recommendation mean that if I am vaccinated I no longer have to wear a mask anywhere?
No. The CDC wants even vaccinated people to wear masks in health-care settings and on planes, buses, trains and other public transportation. Also, everyone will have to abide by state and local mandates to wear masks where those remain in place. And businesses and other private entities can still require employees and patrons to wear masks, and some are likely to choose to do so.
Also, the CDC did not address schools. For children under 12, who cannot be vaccinated yet, it is unclear how they and their teachers should behave. Schools are beginning to figure that out. For 12- to 15-year-olds, vaccination is just beginning, so many school years will be over before adolescents are two weeks beyond their second shots. Policies should be in place for the fall. Children are much less likely to become ill with covid-19, the illness caused by the virus, than adults.
Who will enforce the new recommendation that only people who are vaccinated go without masks?
Also unclear. The only way to know for sure whether someone is vaccinated is if the government, businesses or others require documentation. The Biden administration has been reluctant to go in that direction, and owners of restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters and other indoor venues naturally do not want to become the mask police.
But they may want to keep some rules in place to protect customers and employees. The CDC is assuming, based on scientific data, that even if someone nearby isn’t vaccinated, people who are fully vaccinated have enough protection to be confident they are safe.
The bottom line, said Lisa Maragakis, an infectious-disease epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, is that there is no practical way to know who is vaccinated in most scenarios.
“The guidance shifts all the burden onto individuals to be ‘on their honor’ and choose the appropriate actions when deciding whether to wear a mask,” she said. “The likely result is that almost no one will wear a mask.”
What does this mean for stores?
Target, Home Depot, Harris Teeter and Wegmans Food Markets are among the chains that will continue to require masks in store, though they are reviewing the new CDC guidance and reevaluating store policies.
Others, such as Trader Joe’s, have updated their policies and will no longer require fully vaccinated shoppers to wear masks, though it was unclear how the retailer would determine which shoppers have been inoculated.
Lisa LaBruno, a top official with the Retail Industry Leaders Association, which represents retailers, complained in a statement that the CDC announcement on masks “creates ambiguity for retailers because it fails to fully align with state and local orders.” She urged customers “to follow a store’s safety protocols including wearing a mask and social distancing. Frontline workers deserve this respect.”
What about restaurants and other businesses?
Restaurants, like other businesses, will have to continue to follow state and local mask mandates, to the extent they still exist.
Many might err on the side of caution and continue to require masks for all patrons and workers, said Rogge Dunn, a business employment lawyer in Dallas, to avoid potential shutdowns or reputational damage from a covid-19 outbreak. Such “bright line rules” also could avoid possible conflicts over verifying vaccinations at the door. “Customers might say, 'I left [my document] at home, or it’s in my purse or the car. And if you don’t believe me, I’ll go someplace else,’ ” he said.
“Because restaurants welcome people who are both vaccinated and not fully vaccinated, operators will still need to work with their state and local regulators to ensure they are in line with all other mandates in place,” said Larry Lynch, senior vice president for science and industry at the National Restaurant Association, a trade group. But he said the association was “encouraged by the CDC’s decision and the potential it has to help move the restaurant industry closer to being fully reopened in all communities where the virus is not an immediate threat.”
Some businesses immediately changed their mask policies.
In Nevada, where the state dropped its mask mandate Thursday, casinos began changing their requirements. Wynn Las Vegas said in a statement that guests would no longer be required to wear masks in public spaces if they are fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated guests still will be required to. “The resort trusts guests to take the appropriate precautions based on their personal vaccination status,” Wynn said.
Employees who have provided vaccination verification will not be required to wear a mask, but those who have not provided such verification will be required to wear a mask while at the resort, Wynn added.
What are pediatricians telling parents?
Pediatricians are warning parents to remain vigilant, because most children are still not eligible to be vaccinated.
“Until younger children are eligible to be vaccinated … they should continue to wear face masks when they are in public and around other people,” said Yvonne Maldonado, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ committee on infectious diseases. “We’ve already seen how the masks have helped prevent the spread of respiratory infections within schools, camps and other community settings, particularly when everyone wears them, washes hands and follows other infection control guidance.”
What is the risk to kids right now?
“Many people are responding to this new policy as if the pandemic is somehow over, and that’s just not true,” said John V. Williams, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. He noted only about half of the country’s adults have been vaccinated. Adolescents ages 12 to 15 were approved for the vaccine only this week, so few have any protections.
“The disease is transmitting and the risk of severe disease is low in children, but it’s not zero,” Williams said. He pointed out that more than 300 children have died from covid-19. And roughly 15,000 children have been hospitalized — far more than in a typical flu season.
“Parents should think about it like they think about car crashes,” Williams said. “Statistically, the risk of serious injury in a car accident is very, very low. But you better believe I make sure my kids put on a seat belt every time they get in the car.”
Bonnie Fass, a pediatrician with 30 years of experience in the Philadelphia region, welcomed the new CDC guidance even as she said it left parents having to make their own judgments according to their personal situations and the day-to-day circumstances they face.
“Would you take your child to a big, busy birthday party right now? I wouldn’t, masked or unmasked,” Fass said, explaining that she would continue to wear a mask in a grocery store and expects many parents would encourage their children to mask up.
Fass said she hoped further guidance would be issued that might help parents make decisions.
Susan Lipton, chief of pediatrics at Baltimore’s Sinai Hospital, also said she would advise parents to keep kids in masks in public and for vaccinated parents to model that behavior.
“It’s easier to keep them with the good habits they’ve learned,” Lipton said. “It’s the unknown that’s a big risk,” she said, particularly in crowded indoor situations like grocery aisles.
Abha Bhattarai, Ben Guarino, Fenit Nirappil, Frances Stead Sellers and William Wan contributed to this report.