The CDC also did not address schools. For children under 12 who cannot be vaccinated yet, it is unclear how they and their teachers should behave. Schools are beginning to figure that out. For 12-to-15-year-olds, vaccination is just beginning, so many academic terms will have ended before adolescents are two weeks beyond their second shots. Policies should be in place for the fall. Children are much less likely to develop covid-19, the illness caused by the virus, than adults.