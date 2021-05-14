The new guidance, which allows vaccinated people to go without masks or physical distancing in most cases, even when they are indoors or in large groups, went well beyond recommendations from two weeks ago that eased up in outdoor settings while stressing the heightened risk of transmission indoors. The update followed intensifying criticism from some lawmakers and public health experts that the CDC was being too conservative as access to the shots expanded, and risked sending mixed signals about the effectiveness of the three vaccines authorized in the United States.