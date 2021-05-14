Two of the nation’s medical societies — the American Society of Transplantation and the American Academy of Pediatrics — and more than a dozen physicians interviewed Friday expressed concern the decision was premature coming only days after the FDA authorized a vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds and when so many are still unprotected.
“The guidance shifts all the burden onto individuals to be ‘on their honor’ and choose the appropriate actions when deciding whether to wear a mask” said Lisa Maragakis, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. “There is no way to know who is vaccinated and who is not in most scenarios. The likely result is that almost no one will wear a mask.”
The risk for people who have not yet been vaccinated, including millions of adolescents and children, “is going to dramatically increase as the rest of the population abruptly drops masking,” Maragakis added.
Others said the guidelines may undercut two of the simplest and most effective tools — masks and physical distancing — for stopping the spread of a virus still infecting about 35,000 people in the United States every day.
Besides children, those potentially at greater risk include essential workers who interact with the public, and millions of immunocompromised people who may be vaccinated but whose bodies might not mount a full immune response, say doctors and labor groups.
“It came much faster than we expected,” said Emily Blumberg, director of transplant infectious diseases at Penn Medicine. “We are not ready for them to be as free as the CDC guidance allows.”
Marc Perrone, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers, said the guidance thrusts his 1.3 million members who include meatpackers and nursing home employees, into an unenviable position — once again.
“I think it ultimately means that we are going to become the vaccination police now,” he said, highlighting what he called more than a year’s “inconsistency” in CDC mask messaging.
Without a standardized system of vaccine certification, as adopted in Israel and planned in Britain, officials said they would have to operate on good faith that unvaccinated people would wear masks, or rely on businesses to make their own rules. Meanwhile, some of the lowest immunization rates in the country are in communities without mask mandates, calling into question the effectiveness of the federal about-face as an incentive for the unvaccinated.
It was mostly in Democratic-led states where mask mandates remained in effect when the CDC shifted its stance. A handful of states, from Oregon to Illinois, moved immediately to make their policies mirror the federal recommendations, while others, such as Virginia and New Jersey, held off and vowed to review the updated guidance. The change was greeted with a shrug in places that had already lifted mask mandates — or never maintained them.
“That horse has already left the barn,” said Susan Hassig, an infectious-disease specialist at Tulane University.
Many large businesses, including Target and Home Depot, said they would continue to require employees and customers to wear masks. Larry Lynch, a senior vice president at the National Restaurant Association, said individual restaurants that welcome both vaccinated and unvaccinated patrons are in a particularly difficult position, and will “still need to work with their state and local regulators to ensure they are in line with all other mandates in place.”
Meanwhile, pediatricians and other doctors said parents of unvaccinated children and people with weakened immune systems should remain vigilant, especially until it’s clear how the new recommendations affect transmission.
“Until younger children are eligible to be vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine, they should continue to wear face masks when they are in public and around other people,” said Yvonne Maldonado, chair of American Academy of Pediatrics’s committee on infectious diseases.
On Twitter and other social media, teachers, parents of children under 12, people with immunocompromised conditions, and other vulnerable groups expressed frustration that the new guidance might leave them with less — not more — freedom.
That’s because the CDC’s announcement did not suggest any way to distinguish the vaccinated from non-vaccinated amid strong opposition in some quarters to vaccine passports.
“I feel like everyone just forgot about all the unvaccinated little kids and their parents,” one parent tweeted.
“I’m not keen on others deciding what risks my little miracle boy should be ok with,” said another.
And yet another quipped: “CDC Guideline: Don’t have a kid under 12.”
The new guidance, which allows vaccinated people to go without masks or physical distancing in most cases, even when they are indoors or in large groups, went well beyond recommendations from two weeks ago that eased up in outdoor settings while stressing the heightened risk of transmission indoors. The update followed intensifying criticism from some lawmakers and public health experts that the CDC was being too conservative as access to the shots expanded, and risked sending mixed signals about the effectiveness of the three vaccines authorized in the United States.
“I think there’s no perfect time to issue guidance like this,” said Nancy J. Cox, a virologist and former CDC official. “So if you were being really cautious, you would wait until we got to about 20,000 cases per day. But we’re at a point where we need to be messaging about the benefits of the vaccine in a clearer, more convincing way. This is one step toward that type of messaging.”
But the change prompted criticism the agency was motivated by political pressure more than science.
“The CDC which is supposed to be our steady force based upon science is lurching from extreme overcaution to abandoning all caution,” said Lawrence O. Gostin, a health law professor at Georgetown University Law Center. “And this all happened in a matter of weeks when the science really hasn’t changed in those weeks.”
Gostin also cast doubt on the notion the move would spur more people to get vaccinated.
“It’s much more likely to encourage people to take their mask off,” he said.
The CDC defended the decision Friday, pointing to a new study conducted among nearly 2,000 health care workers showing the two mRNA vaccines reduced the risk of illness from covid-19 by 94 percent.
“This report provided the most compelling information to date that coronavirus vaccines were performing as expected in the real world,” CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky said in a news release. “This study, added to the many studies that preceded it, was pivotal to CDC changing its recommendations for those who are fully vaccinated against covid-19.”
States still requiring masks indoors raced to respond Friday. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) said he would adopt the CDC’s policy when he lifts other restrictions on May 19. As for how to tell whether someone has been cleared to go without a mask indoors, he said, “At this point, I think people are going to self-attest. I hope we can count on them to do the right thing.”
In New Jersey, however, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) had pushed back as recently as last week on ending the state’s indoor mask requirement. “We’re not there yet,” he said.
Representatives for Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) office issued a statement Thursday saying he welcomed the new guidelines and would be “updating Massachusetts’ covid restrictions in the near future.”
Pennsylvania was among the states that moved Thursday to follow the CDC’s guidance, but authorities in Philadelphia said they were still reviewing the matter.
The differences are wider still in jurisdictions that have retained outdoor mask requirements. Among them is Brookline, Mass., where an advisory panel has been directing the town’s approach. One of its members, Natalia Linos, said she would like to see the town follow Massachusetts as a whole in dropping the requirement for outdoor settings.
But Linos, a Harvard epidemiologist, said the CDC’s guidance allowing people to doff masks indoors, even if based in science, was not explained effectively.
“I’m a mom of three kids under 8, and if I were a single mom, I would need to bring them into the grocery store,” she said. “Even if 75 percent of people in the store were vaccinated, I would feel anxious.”
That anxiety was reflected in the reaction of unions and some business groups.
“Until the pandemic is completely eradicated, front line transportation workers are still exposed to covid-19, and masks are an effective tool to stop the spread,” said John Samuelsen, president of the Transport Workers Union. “Easing of the restrictions can never be done in a manner which exposes workers in our transport networks.”
Fenit Nirappil, Lena H. Sun, William Wan, Akilah Johnson and Amy Goldstein contributed to this report.