Fauci also said that he understood questions about why the United States was prioritizing vaccines for teenagers, who are at lower risk for serious complications, even as coronavirus continues to spread abroad. The Biden administration has been under pressure to produce its promised plan to help vaccinate the world, as global virus cases hit new records this month and many developing countries say they do not expect to reach sufficient immunity for months or years. Only 10 percent of people in India have been vaccinated, according to the University of Oxford’s Our World in Data project, even as the country deals with a raging coronavirus outbreak.