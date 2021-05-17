Schuchat’s resignation closely follows the departure of longtime CDC official Nancy Messonnier, who left the agency on Friday after she was replaced as head of CDC’s vaccine task force. Messonnier had played a key role in overseeing last year’s vaccine rollout and had drawn Trump’s ire when she publicly warned in February, 2020, that the coronavirus outbreak would disrupt Americans’ lives — the first administration official to issue such an alert. Biden officials had folded Messonnier’s vaccine task force into the agency’s broader operations earlier this year.