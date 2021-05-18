National Nurses United, which has more than 170,000 members, is calling on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to revoke its recommendations, saying they put front-line workers, including nurses, at risk, even though they don’t apply to most health-care settings. Pointing in part to the nation’s daily case counts, which average over 30,000 infections, the spread of virus variants, and questions about whether to trust those who say they are vaccinated, the union’s leaders say they want multiple pandemic protocols — such as mask-wearing and social distancing — to remain in place even as vaccinations continue.