Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its mask guidance, announcing that fully vaccinated Americans no longer needed to wear face coverings indoors or outdoors in most cases. The change has since prompted many businesses and retailers to also say they would rely on what amounts to an honor system in their establishments, leaving many in the lurch about what to do with their unvaccinated children. Though vaccine trials are underway for children under 12, it will probably be months before they are eligible to receive any of the shots.