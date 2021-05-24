Local officials had said earlier this spring they would wait until 60 percent of the eligible population was vaccinated to fully reopen, but last weekthey dropped that requirement. Now, with vaccinations slowing, they are pivoting to smaller, more targeted venues, said the Southern Nevada Health District. Free vaccinations were offered Friday at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club, a strip joint, and will be available Monday at the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada” sign on the Strip, with a professional photographer on hand for the Instagram crowd.