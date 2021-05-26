Ohio will announce its first two winners at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday, the first of five pairs who will be picked every week through June 23. DeWine said that nearly 2.8 million state residents had registered for the lottery, a little more than half of Ohioans who have received at least one shot and are eligible. The state lottery agency conducted the inaugural drawing on Monday using a random number generator and spent the following two days verifying the winners.