But progress in the prevention of HIV, which can lead to AIDS, has been uneven. Black and Latino Americans continue to be infected at rates much higher than White Americans — eight times and four times higher, respectively. And in Mississippi, new diagnoses have remained high year after year, between 424 and 509 each year from 2014 to 2019. The state has the sixth-highest rate of HIV in the country, and Jackson remains inundated with new cases.