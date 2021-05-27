Ohio’s rollout started something of a trend as states seek to rejuvenate flagging inoculation rates — and perhaps engage in a bit of one-upmanship. California, the most recent to announce such an incentive, will hold 10 drawings of $1.5 million each. While some have balked at officials resorting to seven-figure prizes to persuade Americans to take a potentially lifesaving vaccine, research has shown that cash incentives may make the unvaccinated more likely to get their shots.