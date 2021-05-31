He and others highlight the desperate situation of patients who don’t have any treatments that change the course of the disease — aducanumab would be the first. If he told patients there was a new Alzheimer’s drug with mixed data on effectiveness and asked whether they would like to try it, “they’d say, 'Are you nuts? Of course I would,’ ” Salloway said. While he said he hopes the FDA approves the drug, he also would like the agency to require a post-approval study to collect more efficacy data.