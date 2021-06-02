The campaign was announced the same day the White House declared June a “national month of action” to get more Americans vaccinated ahead of next month’s holiday. In a speech Wednesday, Biden pleaded with Americans to get their shots, hoping to reach “the 70 percent mark so we can declare independence from covid-19 and free ourselves from the grip it has held over our lives.” The continued efforts to get more shots in arms has taken on increased urgency as the vaccination pace wanes across the country and as state and local leaders ease pandemic-era restrictions.