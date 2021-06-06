The drop-in event did lure some vaccine holdouts, who proffered a range of reasons for why they hadn’t gotten immunized. Chris Johnson, a 44-year-old construction worker with peripheral artery disease, said he’d worried about the risk of long-term effects from the new vaccines and wanted to see how others responded first. Jalen Preston, an 18-year-old high school student, had been looking for a site that administered the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine; his mother, Jamila Robinson, said she had been worried about her son receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after seeing reports of the pause.