But in a nod to the controversy surrounding the drug, the FDA is directing the manufacturer, the biotech giant Biogen, to conduct a post-approval study confirming that the medication works. The requirement, part of a program called accelerated approval, is designed to allow for earlier approval of drugs that treat serious conditions and meet an unfilled medical need.
In the months leading up to its approval, aducanumab has been the focus of an intense debate among researchers, doctors, patients and advocates about whether the medication works — a consequence of the drug’s complicated history.
Supporters of the medication have predicted that FDA approval would stimulate newfound interest and investment in researching therapies for the progressive, terminal illness. Biogen says the medication, by slowing the disease, gives patients valuable time to be with their families and to perform everyday tasks such as cleaning and shopping.
But critics have argued that data on the drug’s effectiveness is weak and that FDA approval represents a dangerous lowering of standards in response to pressure from patients and advocacy groups.
The intravenous treatment does not cure Alzheimer’s disease or reverse it. And it could carry a price tag as high as $50,000 a year per patient, making it a blockbuster product for the company and adding billions of dollars to the nation’s health tab.
The medication is a monoclonal antibody, a protein made in the laboratory that can bind to substances — in this case, clumps of amyloid beta, a sticky plaque compound that many scientists believe damages communication between brain cells and eventually kills them. The treatment is designed to trigger an immune response that removes the plaques.
About 6.2 million Americans have Alzheimer’s, a number projected to more than double by 2050, barring breakthroughs in treatment, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Depending on how the FDA writes the label, millions of people could be eligible for the drug, or at least for an assessment of whether they should take it.
Ronald C. Petersen, director of the Mayo Clinic’s Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, said in an interview before the FDA action that an approval would be a “plus for our patients,” though the effect of the medicine may be modest. He said the drug “is not penicillin for Alzhiemer’s,” referring to the 20th century discovery of a treatment for bacterial infections. Nevertheless, he said, aducanumab is a “reasonable therapeutic approach” that probably will be combined with other drugs developed in coming years.
Jason Karlawish, a neurologist at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, had a starkly different view. He wrote in a May 30 column for Stat News, a news site that covers medicine and health, that he would not prescribe aducanumab if approved, because the data were incomplete and the therapy had not been properly studied.
“Aducanumab is not the drug to launch a new era of Alzheimer’s treatment,” he wrote.
Under the accelerated approval program, the FDA clears a drug but grants full approval only after a post-marketing study confirms the medication works. The process is often used for cancer drugs. If a trial does not confirm effectiveness, the agency can withdraw the approval or change the label on how the drug should be used, although such actions are rare.
Aducanumab has had several ups and downs. In 2019, Biogen halted two late-stage trials halfway through after an assessment concluded the studies would not reach their goals of slowing cognitive and functional impairment in Alzheimer’s patients. But, in a sharp reversal, a company analysis with additional data released several months later came to a different conclusion.
In one of the clinical trials, that analysis found, people given the drug had declined 22 percent more slowly than those who had received a placebo. The other trial failed to reach its goal, though the company was encouraged by data from a subset of study participants who got more of the drug. Biogen concluded a key to effectiveness was giving patients a high enough dose for a long enough time.
Critics, however, said the data had been selected to make the drug look better than it was. In an acrimonious meeting last fall, an FDA advisory committee recommended against the drug’s approval, and harshly rebuked the agency’s review staff for supporting the medication so strongly and working closely with the company.
Three members of the advisory panel reiterated their opposition to approval in March in an article in the Journal of the American Medical Association. “There is no persuasive evidence to support approval of aducanumab at this time,” they said. Critics also point out the drug can cause side effects — brain swelling and tiny bleeds in the brain, though they were managed in the trial.
And they said an approval would signal a damaging erosion of FDA standards. “This is a precedent that can be used again and again, lowering the bar on Alzheimer’s data that others can jump over as well,” John Carroll, editor of Endpoints News, a biotech trade publication, wrote before the decision was issued.
What outraged Biogen detractors was the FDA’s strong support for the drug despite questions raised by the agency’s own statisticians.
The agency’s medical reviewers in November told the advisory committee the single successful trial was “extraordinarily persuasive,” while the FDA’s own statistical review found the data conflicting and said only a third trial could show whether the drug worked.
But supporters, including some but not all doctors who treat Alzheimer’s and advocacy groups such as the Alzheimer’s Association and UsAgainstAlzheimer’s, were ecstatic about the news.
The approval bolsters the long-debated theory proposed in the early 1990s that targeting amyloid plaques can be an effective way to treat Alzheimer’s. Detractors have complained that the focus on amyloid has squeezed out work on other important approaches such as targeting a protein called tau or examining the role of inflammation.
Supporters counter that while multiple approaches should be pursued, the aducanumab approval shows that anti-amyloid treatments can be beneficial, if they are administered early in the course of the disease and a high enough dose is used.
Biogen has said it has 600 sites throughout the country ready to administer the drug.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.