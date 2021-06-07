Ronald C. Petersen, director of the Mayo Clinic’s Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, said in an interview before the FDA action that an approval would be a “plus for our patients,” though the effect of the medicine may be modest. He said the drug “is not penicillin for Alzhiemer’s,” referring to the 20th century discovery of a treatment for bacterial infections. Nevertheless, he said, aducanumab is a “reasonable therapeutic approach” that probably will be combined with other drugs developed in coming years.