The timeline is welcome news to many families eager to go back to normal and gain confidence about in-person school. But the expert discussion included many points of disagreement and often strayed into currently unanswerable questions about the future, reflecting how the question about vaccines for children may become emotional and tricky in the fall. Because covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, rarely results in serious illness in young children, several of the advisers argued that a longer and more conventional review of the vaccine should take place.