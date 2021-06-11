The announcement from the FDA could come as soon as Friday. The FDA declined to comment.
Millions of other doses that were made at the plant have not yet been cleared. The FDA has not yet authorized the facility to resume production of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Officials learned in April that up to 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been contaminated with the vaccine developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca, which was also being made at the facility. Federal authorities halted plant operations and directed Johnson & Johnson to assume a larger role in fixing the plant’s problems and managing it.
The Baltimore facility acted as a contract manufacturer for the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines before the shutdown.
The release of the Johnson & Johnson doses comes as the White House responds to criticisms that it has not done enough to share vaccines with other countries. This week, the Biden administration said it is buying 500 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer, with German partner BioNTech, to donate to the world. Last week, the Biden administration announced details of a plan to share 25 million doses of vaccines globally in what officials described as a down payment on 80 million vaccines to be sent abroad by the end of the month.
A scathing FDA inspection report on the Emergent plant in April cited unsanitary conditions at the plant and a lack of adherence to basic protocols intended to prevent contamination of the vaccine.
About 11 million Johnson & Johnson shots have been administered in the United States — imported from the company’s operation in the Netherlands. No shots from the Emergent plant — the only facility in the United States that made the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — have been distributed.
The factory shutdown in April resulted in supplies of Johnson & Johnson vaccine eventually running dry, and the Biden administration in May stopped making new doses available to states. For several weeks, states still had the option of claiming unordered supply of the single-shot vaccine already allocated to them, and some even had a surplus of doses already distributed to them.
Over the weekend, the federal government began moving unordered supply to a stock for international donation with the expectation that new Johnson & Johnson product would be available by next week, according to an administration official familiar with the developments who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.
About 100 million doses manufactured at Emergent before it was closed have been awaiting FDA clearance, according to Emergent.
Johnson & Johnson’s contract with the federal government had called for the company to have delivered 87 million doses by the end of May, worth $870 million in payments. A remaining 13 million doses were scheduled to be delivered by June 30.
After Emergent suspended vaccine production in April, Johnson & Johnson assumed a bigger role in managing the facility — a change dictated by the Biden administration. Officials also decided the facility would no longer make the AstraZeneca product when it resumed operations.
The House Oversight select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis recently released a staff report that provided additional details about the Emergent debacle and how the Johnson & Johnson product was contaminated.
The panel also released an Emergent report saying a harmless virus from the AstraZeneca vaccine that is used to trigger immunity against the coronavirus was detected in a large batch of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The cross-contamination was detected by Johnson & Johnson on March 5 in a batch of vaccine manufactured between Jan. 19 and Feb. 21.
Emergent officials said the most likely route of contamination was during preparation of a growth media for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which came into contact with the “waste path” from an area used to make AstraZeneca vaccine.
During a hearing of the House subcommittee, Emergent officials were attacked for taking huge bonuses at the same time the factory failed to produce any vaccine that could be used in the United States or elsewhere.
Emergent’s CEO, Robert Kramer, told the House Oversight select subcommittee in testimony May 19 that Emergent has retained an independent quality oversight firm to monitor its performance. He said the company has performed cleaning, disinfection and repairs throughout the facility; improved waste-handling procedures; and boosted training for workers at the site.
