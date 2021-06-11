The release of the Johnson & Johnson doses comes as the White House responds to criticisms that it has not done enough to share vaccines with other countries. This week, the Biden administration said it is buying 500 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer, with German partner BioNTech, to donate to the world. Last week, the Biden administration announced details of a plan to share 25 million doses of vaccines globally in what officials described as a down payment on 80 million vaccines to be sent abroad by the end of the month.