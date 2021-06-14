Hahn’s discussions with Flagship Pioneering — which incubated Moderna more than a decade ago — have been ongoing for at least several weeks, and his role with the life-sciences and venture capital firm could be announced this month, the individuals said. The former commissioner’s potential move would be the latest by a federal official to a company that is regulated by the government or that might profit from firms regulated by the government — what critics call a revolving door that they say undermines trust in federal decisions.