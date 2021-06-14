Stanley C. Erck, Novavax’s chief executive, said in an interview that Novavax will apply for regulatory clearance from a half-dozen countries in the third quarter, which begins in July. The company has an inventory of tens of millions of doses and plans to scale up to manufacturing 100 million doses a month by the end of September. The company said it expects to hit its target of 150 million doses a month in the last three months of the year.