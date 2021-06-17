Much of the debate centers on the FDA’s surprise decision to approve a broad label for the treatment, which theoretically means any of the more than 6 million people with Alzheimer’s could receive it. As a practical matter, doctors and insurers will be left to decide whether to restrict the drug to the population studied in the clinical trials — people with mild cognitive impairment and early dementia, both caused by Alzheimer’s. That’s a job many physicians and insurers are unhappy to be stuck with, saying more FDA guidance is needed.