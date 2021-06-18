Rockefeller researchers had trouble finding subjects for their study, despite West Virginia having more overdose deaths per capita than any other state. Because they were about to try something for the first time, the rigorous guidelines approved by the Food and Drug Administration required that their patients be “end-stage” drug users who faced the imminent possibility of death. They also had to have failed all other interventions; had to be physically healthy enough to withstand brain surgery; and needed strong family support, a place to land afterward. Relapses were very likely. The National Institute on Drug Abuse funded the research.