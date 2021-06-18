Below, we answer your questions about protecting yourself from the coronavirus while you toast America’s 245th birthday.
Frequently Asked Questions
- What activities are happening?
- Which activities are canceled?
- Will mask-wearing and social distancing be enforced at public celebrations?
- Speaking of Metro, can I take it to the fireworks?
- What precautions should I take to avoid catching or spreading coronavirus while celebrating the Fourth of July?
What activities are happening?
The National Park Service will set off 17 minutes of fireworks by the Lincoln Memorial on Sunday, July 4, starting at 9:09 p.m. Traditionally, revelers gather on the National Mall and on the city’s many rooftops and hills long before dusk to picnic, socialize and stake out a good view.
In neighborhoods across the District, expect cookouts galore. The Palisades neighborhood, on the city’s western edge, and Barracks Row on Capitol Hill will again host their traditional parades, which went on hiatus last year.
Annapolis and Fairfax City will host their parades on July 3 and set off fireworks the next night. Several other localities, including Vienna and Herndon, host their own fireworks displays.
Which activities are canceled?
Washington normally starts July 4 with a massive parade near the National Mall, which won’t take place this year. The traditional Capitol Fourth concert, which normally draws a crowd to the Capitol lawn, will instead be prerecorded and aired on television. (In this case, it’s not just because of the pandemic — the Capitol grounds remain fenced off since the Jan. 6 attack on the complex.)
The city of Rockville canceled its festivities, and Takoma Park replaced its normally whimsical parade and its fireworks show with a “parade of houses,” with prizes for the best-decorated facades.
Will mask-wearing and social distancing be enforced at public celebrations?
The District, where more than 70 percent of adults have at least one vaccine dose and coronavirus cases have plummeted, no longer requires masks outdoors and no longer has any legal limits on the size or distancing of public gatherings. In other words, Fourth of July activities will go on without any pandemic restrictions.
Some towns are still asking those watching their fireworks in crowded areas to wear masks. Those riding the Metro and other public transportation are still required to wear masks.
Speaking of Metro, can I take it to the fireworks?
The transit agency is planning to provide extra service to accommodate crowds for the fireworks at the National Mall, Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said.
No station closures or track work will take place on July 4 except for those already occurring for summer construction projects. Stations that are closed for a platform replacement project include West Hyattsville, Prince George’s Plaza, College Park and Greenbelt. Metro is offering shuttle bus service at those stations, but the transit agency suggested that customers seek alternatives.
Metro urged riders to use its mobile app to load and reload fare cards, or to visit fare vending machines in advance to ensure they have enough for a round-trip to avoid lines at fare vending machines. Since every Metro line has a stop near the Mall, the agency also suggested that riders plan their rides to use just one train line, so they can avoid crowds at transfer stations.
After the fireworks display, the Mall entrance at the Smithsonian station might become “entry only,” depending on crowds, Ly said. The Independence Avenue entrance would remain available for both entry and exit.
What precautions should I take to avoid catching or spreading coronavirus while celebrating the Fourth of July?
People who are not vaccinated, including children, should take the most precautions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s current recommendations encourage all unvaccinated people, ages 2 and older, to wear a mask any time they are socializing with people outside their own household.
It might be a good idea for young kids and other people who haven’t had vaccines yet to skip the barbecues and stick to activities more conducive to mask-wearing, like a fireworks show or a neighborhood parade.
Health experts note that the virus is spread mostly by airborne particles, not by surface contamination. They stress that fully vaccinated people are protected from serious infection or illness and do not need to wear masks.