The book details smaller episodes that reveal the personalities at the heart of the Trump administration’s response that would play out in sometimes dysfunctional ways, including in the White House’s February 2020 announcement that “Ambassador Debbie Birx [would] serve as the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator.” But Birx, a longtime infectious-disease expert, actually goes by “Debbi” — a point that Birx, a former military officer who was “ever respectful of the chain of command,” never sought to correct, even as the mistake was repeated. Birx would subsequently be pilloried for failing to correct Trump’s frequent misstatements, including an episode where she sat by as Trump riffed about injecting bleach to fight the virus — a comment that was tied to a subsequent reported spike in calls to emergency poison lines.