The Florida outbreak comes as the delta variant has a chance to be the dominant strain in the United States this summer. First found in India, the highly contagious variant, which is accounting for 6 percent of new infections in the United States, “is more transmissible than the alpha variant,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky said last week. Walensky noted that while she fears a new strain could prove resistant to vaccines, she emphasized that full vaccination protects against the delta variant.