This year alone, the Red Cross said it has experienced a 10 percent increase in red blood cell demand from hospital trauma centers compared with 2019. It’s also distributing about 75,000 more blood products than expected over the past three months.
The rise in need and a slowdown in traditional collection methods — such as donation drives at schools and offices, halted in large due to pandemic precautions — means supplies have dwindled to precariously low levels.
The Red Cross, which supplies about 40 percent of donated blood across the country, likes to have a four- to five-day supply on hand. During the latest shortage, the supply of Type O-negative red cells has fallen to a half-day’s worth, Young said.
“During the pandemic, many people postponed their elective surgeries. So hospitals are playing catch up with many of these surgeries,” Young said. “Some of the patients who postponed are presenting now with more advanced disease and often times requiring more transfusions.”
Young said the organization’s collections teams shifted to community drives and were able to make up for lost collections after blood drives at schools and offices were scrapped. But she said since around Easter, donor turnout has dropped, perhaps because more people are going on vacations and traveling after being vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Some independent blood centers have also reported recent shortages.
Robert Purvis, executive vice president at New York Blood Center, a nonprofit blood collection and distribution organization, said that in the past year the center has run up to 3,000 fewer blood drives, and 100,000 New Yorkers have not returned to donate.
While mobile blood drives have started to return, most of the center’s collections now take place at specialized centers, which involves convincing people to travel rather than show up at a nearby school or mobile site.
“Now they’ve got to not only make the decision to donate blood, they’ve got to drive or travel to that donation center to make that donation,” Purvis said. “It’s a hefty ask … It’s an extra hurdle and puts another strain on the blood supply.”
He said the center ideally likes to have seven to 10 days worth of red cells available in its inventory. Currently, there’s five days worth.
Mark Pompilio, a spokesman for Community Blood Center, an Ohio-based independent blood center, said its drives have not returned to normal numbers or frequencies even as local pandemic restrictions ease. The center experienced a “severe” shortage after Memorial Day, Pompilio said, and is hoping to prevent a similar shortage ahead of Fourth of July, when holiday travel may mean fewer donations.
Purvis is already worried about a summer slowdown in donations, as more people return to pre-pandemic activities. There’s also uncertainty about the fall: Even if schools reopen, he said it’s unclear if they will want to have blood drives on-site.
“There are so many distractions right now,” he said. “People are starting to venture out and what do they want to do? I don’t think donating blood is necessarily on their mind.”
He said the center is encouraging people, especially younger people who may not have regularly donated before, to make an appointment.
“I encourage people to think about the blood supply and all the people that need blood, whether it’s a trauma victim, a cancer victim, a mom who just gave birth, a sickle cell patient,” he said. “Your donation can make an incredible difference, it really can save a life.”
