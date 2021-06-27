A patient in his 20s came in with shortness of breath and cough, headache. He basically was like, “I’ve been through the worst of covid, and I didn’t get sick, so why should I get the vaccine now?” I had to explain to him covid is not over. We need a majority of the population to be immunized for us to have collective immunization. And I said, “What happens if you’re sick today?” He said, “Then I guess I’ll eat my words.”

He ended up testing positive for covid-19, so I went back to talk to him. He basically just stared at me and said, “Can I get the vaccine tomorrow?”

Nwakanma