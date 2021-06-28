“For years, JUUL targeted young people, including teens, with its highly addictive e-cigarette,” Stein said in a statement. “It lit the spark and fanned the flames of a vaping epidemic among our children — one that you can see in any high school in North Carolina.”
The consent order also imposes several marketing restrictions on Juul, including barring the company from engaging in most social media advertising, having outdoor advertising near schools, and sponsoring sporting events and concerts. Juul has been voluntarily adhering to many of those restrictions, but the consent order gives them the force of law in North Carolina.
In the consent order, Juul denied wrongdoing and liability.
In a statement, Juul spokesman Josh Raffel said the agreement “is consistent with our ongoing effort to reset our company and its relationship with our stakeholders, as we continue to combat underage usage and advance the opportunity for harm reduction for adult smokers.” He said the company looks forward to working with Stein and other manufacturers on the development of possible “industry-wide marketing practices based on science and evidence.”
Stein said Juul will pay the $40 million to the state over the next six years, which will use the money to fund programs to help young people quit e-cigarettes and avoid being addicted to them and for research on e-cigarettes.
Stein’s investigation began in 2018. He sued the company in 2019 for allegedly targeting young people in selling its products and for designing, marketing and selling its e-cigarettes to attract young people, and for misrepresenting the potency and danger of nicotine in its products.
His office said most documents from the case against Juul will be made public by July of next year and maintained by a North Carolina public university to help with research efforts.
Juul has been at the center of the e-cigarette controversy since youth vaping began to increase several years ago. In fall 2019, it stopped selling all flavored vaping pods except for those that are tobacco and menthol flavored. It is awaiting word from the Food and Drug Administration about whether those products can remain on the market. The FDA is supposed to rule by early September, but it isn’t clear whether it will make that deadline.
Youth vaping rates declined last year following a new federal ban on fruit-flavored vapes and an increase to 21 in the legal age to buy tobacco products.