Percent of adults vaccinated in the U.S. as of June 28 57% fully vaccinated 66% with at least one dose 258M age 18+

Sixty-six percent of American adults had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine as of Monday, a number shy of a 70 percent benchmark President Biden set in May to be reached by the Fourth of July. The 70 percent mark is an important step toward reaching herd immunity, increasingly important as the highly transmissible delta variant spreads across the county.

Given the pace of vaccinations at the time of the Biden’s announcement, the goal was well within reach. But as daily vaccinations continued to drop, the deadline became unrealistic.

Reported doses administered by day in the U.S. May 4: Biden announces 70% goal 4M 4M 3M 3M 2M 2M 1M 1M 7-day avg. 0 Dec. 15 June 28

In mid-April, the country began to see a steep decline in vaccinations. The slowdown, which coincided with the pause of the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, signaled a shift: In the early weeks of vaccine distribution, states were focused on acquiring doses amid a lack of supply. Now, with vaccine more widely available, demand was waning.

Percent of adults with at least one dose, June 28 60% 70% 80% AK ME WI VT NH WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC DC OK LA MS AL GA HI TX FL

The White House acknowledged last week that the country would not meet Biden’s original goal, or another goal to get 160 million Americans fully vaccinated by the same date. Despite efforts focused on vaccinating young, hesitant and rural Americans, the United States is unlikely to reach the 70 percent mark until sometime around Aug. 10, according to a Washington Post projection based on current vaccination rates.

As of Monday, 20 states and the District of Columbia had or were projected to have 70 percent of adults receive their first dose by July 4. Most of those states are coastal, with many in the Northeast. The first states to reach that mark were New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont, nearly two months ago.

The states that will miss the 70 percent milestone are widespread, with many are in the South and Midwest. The states with the lowest percentage of adults with a single dose are Mississippi, Louisiana and Idaho, all of which are unlikely to reach 70 percent until the middle of next year. The states are also split along political leanings, a divergence first noted in April as the pace of vaccinations started to decline. States that voted for President Donald Trump in 2020 started to fall behind those that voted for Biden.

When states will vaccinate 70% of adults at current rate Won in 2020 Biden Trump July 4 2022 April 2022 NH April 16 April 16 MA May 2 May 2 VT May 4 May 4 HI May 7 May 7 CT May 8 May 8 ME May 12 May 12 NJ May 15 May 15 RI May 22 May 22 NM May 24 May 24 PA May 27 May 27 MD June 1 June 1 CA June 1 June 1 WA June 6 June 6 NY June 14 June 14 DC June 14 June 14 IL June 17 June 17 VA June 21 June 21 DE June 30 June 30 MN July 3 July 3 CO July 3 July 3 OR July 4 July 4 NE July 22 July 22 UT Aug. 24 Aug. 24 FL Aug. 28 Aug. 28 NV Sep. 8 Sep. 8 WI Sep. 9 Sep. 9 TX Sep. 18 Sep. 18 SD Sep. 25 Sep. 25 SC Sep. 30 Sep. 30 AZ Oct. 6 Oct. 6 AK Oct. 10 Oct. 10 KY Oct. 26 Oct. 26 IA Oct. 30 Oct. 30 KS Oct. 31 Oct. 31 OK Nov. 30 Nov. 30 MI Dec. 6 Dec. 6 MO Jan. 5 Jan. 5, 2022 GA Jan. 14 Jan. 14 MT Jan. 16 Jan. 16 OH Jan. 18 Jan. 18 IN Jan. 20 Jan. 20 AL Feb. 17 Feb. 17 TN Feb. 22 Feb. 22 NC Feb. 23 Feb. 23 AR March 5 March 5 WV March 9 March 9 WY April 17 April 17 ND May 4 May 4 ID May 9 May 9 LA May 18 May 18 MS June 25 June 25

In Idaho, only 52.6 percent of adults had received their first dose as of Monday a pace that projects the state will not reach 70 percent until May 9, 2022. A survey released by Idaho Gov. Brad Little (R) that polled 300 unvaccinated Idahoans found that 55 percent said they definitely will not get vaccinated, and most said they could not be swayed by incentives. This is in line with other surveys. A national Kaiser Family Foundation poll in June found that among those who had not gotten the vaccine yet, 41 percent said they will definitely not get it and an additional 17 percent said they would do so only if required for work, school or other activities.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) announced a $1 million lottery prize this month in hopes of drumming up more vaccinations. Only 48.3 percent of adults there had received their first shot, a rate that would put Louisiana at 70 percent on May 18, 2022.

“There’s no excuse,” Mississippi State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said in response to the state’s last-place vaccination rate. Dobbs, speaking during a live stream in early June reported by the Clarion-Ledger, said that vaccine availability is not the problem. “We still have people who are getting sick and dying,” he recently pleaded, “but we are seeing some complacency.”

Only 45.9 percent of adults in Mississippi had received their first shot. At that rate, the state won’t get to 70 percent until June 25, 2022.

If the pace of vaccinations continues to decline, it’s possible that some states may never reach 70 percent. As Biden said during his May 4 announcement, addressing vaccine hesitancy has in some ways proved more difficult than the logistics of vaccine distribution.

Dan Keating contributed to this report.