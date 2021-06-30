CureVac laid out a possible path to salvage its vaccine, emphasizing its utility in people 18 to 60 years old. In that age group, overall efficacy was 53 percent, with much stronger protection against moderate and severe cases of illness. For people in that group, it completely protected against hospitalization and death, and offered 77 percent protection against moderate and severe disease.
The implications, if any, for other messenger RNA vaccines were unclear because of key differences between CureVac’s vaccine and earlier messenger RNA vaccines. The other mRNA vaccines used higher doses and also contained chemical modifications to the RNA. So far, the other mRNA vaccines have retained efficacy against many variants in real world and laboratory tests.
But CureVac executives argued that the results reflected the complicated context in which the vaccine was tested, with the pandemic dominated by variants, and there were no comparable clinical trials of other messenger RNA vaccines. They also pointed out that they counted even very mild cases of illness.
“Variants may account for some of their poor efficacy, but the modified [messenger RNA] vaccines have shown good efficacy against variants,” Drew Weissman, a University of Pennsylvania scientist, wrote in an email. Weissman co-invented a method of modifying messenger RNA that is being utilized in the other mRNA vaccines.
Weissman’s research has shown that using messenger RNA without the modifications can interfere with T cells involved in developing a robust immune response.
Franz-Werner Haas, CureVac’s chief executive, said in an interview that CureVac is in discussion with the European Medicines Agency about the data, with an emphasis on the data showing the vaccine’s performance in people 18 to 60 years old. The European Commission ordered 225 million doses, with an option to buy 180 million more.
“For that core group population, 18 to 60, this is where we can really see the benefit, this is where we are heading,” Haas said.
But with other coronavirus vaccines so far proving themselves decisively in clinical trials, CureVac’s results may pose a challenge to the world’s regulators. They will have to weigh data that fell short of expectations against the urgency to get more doses into people’s arms as variants spread. CureVac is not planning to seek emergency authorization of its vaccine in the United States.
“A less than perfect vaccine can still be very impactful if high coverage is achieved. But for a [messenger RNA] vaccine, this performed less well than the other [messenger RNA] vaccines,” Naor Bar-Zeev, an associate professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said in an email. He added that the 77 percent efficacy against moderate to severe cases of illness “is good to see, and is a respectable result.”
The clinical trial included about 40,000 participants from 10 countries in Latin America and Europe. Nine percent of the participants were older than 60, but statistical conclusions could not be drawn about the efficacy of the vaccine in older adults. There were 228 cases of illness in the trial, 83 of which occurred in people who received the vaccine and 145 of which occurred in people who received the placebo.