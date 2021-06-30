The outbreak underscores the continued threat of the virus and its new, more transmissible variants as the nation’s mass immunization campaign has faltered and officials stress the urgency of getting more shots to young people. More than half of the U.S. population over 12 has received at least one shot, but the rolling average for daily shots has dropped to its lowest point since late winter, and vaccination rates have lagged in some parts of the country, according to The Washington Post’s tracking.