“We are fortunate to have highly effective vaccines in this country that are widely available for those aged 12 and up,” Kristen Nordlund, a CDC spokeswoman, said in a statement to The Washington Post. “People who are fully vaccinated are protected, including from the variants currently circulating in the country such as delta. That is not the case in every country where some of the vaccines they are using are not as effective as the ones we have here in the U.S.”