Other scientists are beginning to think about vaccines that could be useful now — but also in preventing future pandemics. The idea that a vaccine could be a Swiss Army knife, effective not against just one virus but a whole family, is tantalizing. A coronavirus has leaped into the human population about once a decade, starting with SARS in 2002-2003 — so even as countries begin to emerge from this pandemic, many experts are beginning to worry about preventing the next one.