There have been rising concerns about how much protection vaccines provide against the highly virulent delta strain, which the World Health Organization said has been detected in almost 100 countries. Health authorities in the Seychelles on Thursday said six fully vaccinated people in one of the world’s most inoculated nations, which has been combating a delta variant surge, had died of the covid-19. Those people had received either an Indian-made version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine or Sinopharm shots.