The delta variant now represents about one-quarter of all confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, and is now the predominant variant in Arkansas, Colorado, Missouri and Utah, say public health experts. “In some regions of the country, nearly one in two sequences is the Delta variant,” said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky.
The highly transmissible variant, first identified in India, is the “greatest threat” to ending the U.S. outbreak, posing special risk to unvaccinated people, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert Anthony S. Fauci said last week. Los Angeles County public health authorities this week urged vaccinated, as well as unvaccinated people to wear masks again inside restaurants, stores and other public indoor spaces.
The White House-coordinated teams will include a mix of virtual support and on-the-ground personnel, helping deploy additional supplies as requested by local officials, such as testing or therapeutics. Staff will come from the CDC, the Federal Emergency Management Authority and the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response in the Department of Health and Human Services. The White House also may ramp up paid promotions about the benefits of vaccination in areas that officials deem high risk. All the vaccines authorized in the United States have been shown to be highly protective against the virus, preventing severe illness and death from delta.
CDC already has deployed a response team to Mesa County, Colo., which has seen a surge of cases linked to the Delta variant. That team is helping support state officials’ efforts to investigate the spread of the outbreak. Another team is preparing to deploy to Missouri.
White House officials on Thursday reiterated their concern about the significant variation in local vaccination rates, with Walensky warning that fewer than 30 percent of residents have been vaccinated in about 1,000 counties. “These communities, primarily in the Southeast and Midwest, are our most vulnerable,” she said.
Biden officials also said they would continue to pursue tactics to boost immunizations, including arranging pop-up vaccination sites and deploying mobile vaccination clinics. Biden had called for 70 percent of adults to have received one shot of vaccine by July 4, a goal that the nation will narrowly miss. About 66 percent of adults have received at least one shot so far.
“We’ll double down on these efforts as we continue to vaccinate millions of people across the summer months,” added Zients. “This whole-of-government, wartime response continues.”