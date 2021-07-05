“I am a happy guy, but hearing that the FDA had approved Aduhelm and that I am eligible for the treatment, I am living happier, of course,” Archambault said immediately before getting the infusion at Butler Hospital in Providence, R.I. “The thought that the last stage [of Alzheimer’s] may now be far away for me, or even that I might stay as I am, is incredible.” His biggest hope, he said, was that his three children would not have to worry about him.