Alfred Sandrock Jr., Biogen’s head of research and development, said in a statement that Biogen, after talking to the FDA, physicians and patient advocates, had submitted revised prescribing information “with the goal to further clarify the patient population” that was studied in clinical trials. Biogen said there are no safety or effectiveness data for starting the drug in groups of patients who were not studied. Those include people who are pre-symptomatic or have advanced disease.