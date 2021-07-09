The statement did not mention Pfizer by name, but said “a science-based, rigorous process” headed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health would determine when or whether boosters were necessary. The decision, the statement said, will be only partly informed by data from drug companies.
Pfizer’s chief executive has for months predicted that boosters could be likely within six to 12 months, seeming to offer certainty on a question that has captured public interest even as public health officials and academic scientists said it wasn’t clear yet when a booster would be needed. All the pharmaceutical companies involved in making coronavirus vaccines are working on formulating and testing booster shots to prepare for the possibility.
But on Thursday, Pfizer released a statement indicating the time was near. Pfizer said its vaccine’s effectiveness had eroded, citing two lines of evidence that outside scientists have yet to see in detail. That includes an Israeli government analysis showing that as the delta variant of the virus became dominant, vaccine efficacy dropped. The study has not yet been published and its conclusions have been questioned by some outside scientists. Pfizer also cited its continuing follow-up of people who were vaccinated last summer.
“While protection against severe disease remained high across the full 6 months, the observed decline in efficacy against symptomatic disease over time and the continued emergence of variants are key factors driving our belief that a booster dose will likely be necessary to maintain highest levels of protection,” Pfizer said in a statement.
Pfizer said it would submit data to regulators within weeks showing that a booster at six months — a third shot of its original vaccine — caused antibody levels to shoot up five to 10 times higher than the original two-dose regimen. Moderna announced similar data in May.
Pfizer also announced it would begin testing a booster shot specifically programmed to combat the delta variant in August.
Scientists applauded the statement from HHS saying boosters were not imminent. While many researchers anticipate a booster may be needed and say it is essential to prepare the shots to be ready to be deployed, it is far from clear when they will be needed.
“My opinion right now, however, is that current vaccination seems to be largely ‘holding,’” said E. John Wherry, an immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine. “But the companies seem to suggest that their continued follow up of their trial patients shows concerning levels of waning of immunity. Not much of these data from the companies are publicly available yet. I agree that we need as much independent data and assessment as possible on this topic.”
Some experts think boosters could be needed as soon as this fall, but others think it could be years. Many predict that people will continue to be protected against serious cases of illness, even as immunity wanes. Some foresee scenarios in which people in particular high-risk groups may need to be boosted sooner.
“No one is saying we’ll never need a booster, but to say we need it now and give the public the impression the vaccines are failing and something needs to be done as a matter of urgency. … The time isn’t now,” said John P. Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medicine. “The decisions that are going to be made will be made by federal agencies.”
Pfizer announced in May that it projected global sales of its coronavirus vaccine to reach $26 billion in 2021. The company has also been frank that its current pricing — in the United States, $19.50 a shot — is temporary. On an earnings call in February, Frank A. D’Amelio, Pfizer’s executive vice president of global supply, noted that a more typical price for a vaccination was $150 or $175 per dose.
“Now, let’s go beyond a pandemic-pricing environment, the environment we’re currently in. Obviously, we’re going to get more on price,” D’Amelio said. “So clearly, there’s a significant opportunity for those margins to improve once we get beyond the pandemic environment that we’re in.”